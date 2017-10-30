 
  1. Football
  2. Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar reveals new green hairstyle ahead of Halloween

30 October 2017 05:40

Neymar is used to setting trends but his latest hairstyle will leave the likes of Paul Pogba green with envy.

The Paris St Germain forward, much like Manchester United midfielder Pogba, has had his fair share of trips to the barbers over the past year or so.

Neymar’s latest unveiling, though, is the most garish of the lot and an apparent move to mark Halloween.

Neymar reveals his new green hairstyle on Instagram
Neymar reveals his new green hairstyle on Instagram

In his Instagram story, the 25-year-old’s hands appear over his face while revealing a brand new green hairstyle.

The Ligue 1 leaders take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday looking to secure progression to the knockout stage.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as