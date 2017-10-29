Neymar returns to Barcelona to see old team-mates

Paris St Germain forward Neymar was back at old club Barcelona on Sunday to visit his former team-mates.

The Brazilian became the world’s most expensive player when he swapped the Catalan giants for Paris in the summer, costing Unai Emery’s side £200.6million.

Neymar helped Barca win eight trophies during his four years at the club and formed part of the much-vaunted ‘MSN’ strikeforce alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

And the 25-year-old was reunited with the pair when he headed back to his old stomping ground on Sunday.

Neymar, who along with Messi was nominated for the FIFA men’s player of the year award won by Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo last week, has scored 10 goals in 11 games for PSG in all competitions so far this season.

