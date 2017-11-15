Neymar meets up with American singer Demi Lovato after England draw

Brazilian striker Neymar celebrated his side’s goalless draw with England by heading out in London with pop star Demi Lovato.

The world’s most expensive footballer was seen enjoying himself while hanging out with the US singer and Brazilian-English TV presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

(Neymar/Instagram)

Lovato, 25, posted a video of the star dancing on her Instagram while Neymar, also 25, repaid the favour with a photo of the trio captioned “My friends girls”.

It came hours after the PSG ace led the Brazilian line at Wembley where he struggled to find a clear-cut chance against a resilient England side.

Lovato herself also performed at Wembley this week when she took to the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards in The SSE Arena.

She also watched Tuesday night’s match at the stadium.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

