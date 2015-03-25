Neymar launches broadside at Barcelona directors

Neymar has launched a stinging attack on the Barcelona board, saying his former club deserve much better.

The Brazil striker recently swapped Barca for Paris St Germain in a record-breaking £200.6million transfer, bringing to an end four trophy-laden years at the Nou Camp.

The 25-year-old admits he enjoyed his stay with the Catalan giants, but has revealed he was not impressed with all aspects of the club .

Speaking after making a sparkling home debut for PSG, Neymar took aim at the Barca hierarchy, saying in quotes reported by the Spanish press: "To be honest it makes me very sad.

"I spent four years there and I was very happy. At the start, I was very happy. I had four beautiful years and I was happy, but with them (the Barca board), no.

"For me at Barcelona there are directors who shouldn't be there. Barca deserves much more and everybody knows it.

"I have many friends there, I hope things improve for Barca and they get back to being a team capable of competing with the others."

Since Neymar quit the Nou Camp, Barca have been thrashed 5-1 on aggregate by bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa before starting their LaLiga campaign with a 2-0 home win over Real Betis on Sunday.

Neymar, meanwhile, has become an instant hit at the Parc des Princes.

The most expensive player in history marked his debut with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win at Guingamp, and then on Sunday night he treated his new fans to a virtuoso performance, scoring twice and having a hand in three other goals as PSG thrashed Toulouse 6-2 in their first home match of the campaign.

Source: PA

