Neymar impressed by Kobe Bryantâ€™s skills

20 October 2017 08:39

Neymar might be the most expensive footballer in the world but he was still impressed by the skills of ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The Brazil and Paris St Germain striker shared a video on Instagram of the former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard scoring a basket from the other half of the court at an event in Paris.

Describing the 39-year-old 18-time All-Star Bryant as a “Legend”, Neymar was clearly impressed as his shot flew over a meal which had been set up on the court.

Neymar will be back in action for PSG against Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1’s Le Classique.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

