 
  1. Football
  2. Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar celebrates Childrenâ€™s Day with throwback photo

12 October 2017 02:52

Brazil star Neymar has celebrated a national holiday in his native country by posting one of his old childhood photos.

The 25-year-old forward, who joined French Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain from Barcelona in a world record £198million transfer this summer, shared the snap in recognition of Children’s Day in Brazil.

The picture shows a young Neymar crouching with a ball while wearing Brazil’s national yellow and green colours – something he has replicated in a more up to date snap with a photo of him lining up for his country.

In Brazil, Children’s Day is celebrated on October 12 every year and coincides with Our Lady of Aparecida’s day, the country’s patron saint holiday.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the