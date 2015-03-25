 
  1. Football
  2. Barcelona

Neymar calls for Barcelona to be expelled from Champions League in bonus dispute

08 October 2017 04:38

Neymar has demanded UEFA expel Barcelona from the Champions League in a dispute over a bonus payment.

Representatives of the Brazilian made the request to European football’s governing body as a row between the player and his old club over a loyalty bonus continues, Press Association Sport understands.

The 25-year-old completed a world record transfer from Barca to Paris St Germain in the summer.

His camp insist the timing of the move meant the club were obliged to pay him a loyalty bonus, reportedly worth around 25.6million euros (£23million).

Barcelona were reported to have refused this request and are also seeking repayment of a contract renewal bonus paid when Neymar signed a new five-year contract with the Catalan club in the autumn of 2016. Barca said that payment was worth 8.5m euros (£7.6m).

Now Neymar, formerly a Nou Camp favourite, has called on UEFA to kick the five-time European champions out of this season’s competition.

It is understood UEFA is yet to respond to the letter from the Neymar camp.

UEFA announced on September 1 it was opening an investigation into PSG’s summer spending to establish whether or not the French club had complied with Financial Fair Play regulations.

As well as activating the release clause in Neymar’s contract which equated to a world record £198million at the time, the club have also agreed a loan deal with Monaco to bring in France striker Kylian Mbappe with an option to buy him on a permanent basis next summer for a reported fee of £166million.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Feature 5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defeat to Germany

5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defe...

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

Feature Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form...

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.