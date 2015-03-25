Newport County V Yeovil at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Trio set to miss out for NewportNewport will be without Joe Quigley, Marlon Jackson and Reece Cole for the home game against Yeovil.Bournemouth loanee Quigley is on international duty with the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad and fellow striker Jackson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.Cole, on loan from Brentford and scheduled to stay with the Exiles until January, requires knee surgery and has returned to his parent club.Boss Mike Flynn has no other major new injury concerns as his side bid to extend their unbeaten home league record this season to five matches.Yeovil will consider recalling Connor Smith.The midfielder remained an unused substitute for the 1-0 home defeat by Colchester having recently been ill.Bevis Mugabi could also be recalled in defence as he nears full fitness following injury.Jordan Green is another pushing to start should manager Darren Way seek to make changes to his starting XI.

