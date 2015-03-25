Newport County V Yeovil at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

Newport will be without Joe Quigley, Marlon Jackson and Reece Cole for the home game against Yeovil.
Bournemouth loanee Quigley is on international duty with the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad and fellow striker Jackson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Cole, on loan from Brentford and scheduled to stay with the Exiles until January, requires knee surgery and has returned to his parent club.
Boss Mike Flynn has no other major new injury concerns as his side bid to extend their unbeaten home league record this season to five matches.
Yeovil will consider recalling Connor Smith.
The midfielder remained an unused substitute for the 1-0 home defeat by Colchester having recently been ill.
Bevis Mugabi could also be recalled in defence as he nears full fitness following injury.
Jordan Green is another pushing to start should manager Darren Way seek to make changes to his starting XI.
