 
  1. Football
  2. Newport County

Newport County V Wycombe at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

07 September 2017 04:16
Michael Flynn could name unchanged Newport side for clash with Wycombe

Newport manager Michael Flynn could decide to field an unchanged team for Wycombe's Rodney Parade visit despite a 1-0 defeat at Exeter last weekend.

Although County slipped to a first league loss of the season, they dominated large parts of the game and created several good opportunities.

Striker Joe Quigley is back in the mix after missing the Exeter game due to Ireland Under-21 commitments in Azerbaijan but his fellow forward Marlon Jackson remains sidelined because of hamstring trouble.

Elsewhere, forwards Lamar Reynolds (thigh) and Shawn McCoulsky (hip) could be considered by Flynn but they are struggling for full fitness.

Wycombe will give Sam Saunders, Scott Kashket and Nathan Tyson fitness tests ahead of the trip.

The trio missed the 3-1 victory over Forest Green due to injury but were close to being available and could be involved.

New signings Josh Umerah and Ebere Eze are poised to play fuller roles following their arrival at the club.

Umerah made a substitute appearance against Forest Green while Eze remained on the bench for the 90 minutes.

Source: PAR

