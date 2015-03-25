Newport County V Walsall at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

Newport boost as Butler ban is withdrawnDefender Dan Butler is available for Newport's FA Cup first-round clash with Walsall at Rodney Parade.Butler was sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Notts County last weekend but the Exiles successfully appealed against the dismissal and his three-game suspension has been withdrawn.David Pipe (illness) and Mark O'Brien (foot) could return after missing out at Meadow Lane and Joss Labadie (hamstring) is rated 50/50.New signing Paul Hayes must wait for his debut as he builds up his fitness, while Calaum Jahraldo-Martin has been ruled out until Christmas with a hamstring injury.Walsall are without the suspended James Wilson for the televised FA Cup game.The on-loan Sheffield United defender will sit out after collecting his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Southend.Florent Cuvelier may return after missing the loss to the Shrimpers with a minor injury.Walsall skipper Adam Chambers is just one caution away from a suspension after picking up four bookings this season.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.