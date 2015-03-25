Newport County V Mansfield at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

Joss Labadie and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin miss out for NewportSkipper Joss Labadie and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin are ruled out of Newport's home game against Mansfield with hamstring injuries.Robbie Willmott will also miss the Sky Bet League Two fixture with a knee problem.Paul Hayes is not yet ready to feature after completing an unusual move this week when Exiles manager Mike Flynn contacted the unattached striker on social media networking site LinkedIn.Marlon Jackson has returned to training following the hamstring injury which has kept him out all season, but the striker is unlikely to be involved.Mansfield winger Alfie Potter is available for selection again after missing the last three games with a calf injury. The Stags have failed to win in his absence.However, winger Paul Anderson (back) and defender David Mirfin (hamstring) are new injury concerns and the club are awaiting the results of scans on both players.Midfielder Joel Byrom and defender Zander Diamond are both still out but are approaching full fitness.The likes of Rhys Bennett, Jacob Mellis, Lee Angol, Jimmy Spencer and Omari Sterling-James are all options for Mansfield manager Steve Evans should he wish to make changes.

Source: PAR

