Newport County V Grimsby at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

22 September 2017 01:26
Labadie in contention for Newport return

Newport boss Mike Flynn is hopeful captain Joss Labadie could be fit for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two visit of Grimsby.

Labadie has missed the last two games with a groin strain but is in contention to return to County's squad this weekend.

Defender Mark O'Brien is in a similar position having overcome a foot problem although Marlon Jackson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Reece Cole will also sit out the game at Rodney Parade after a knee injury suffered in training earlier this week.

Grimsby boss Russell Slade should have Mitch Rose back in his squad but Zak Mills will miss out.

Rose was ruled out of the Mariners' 2-1 win over Yeovil with a hamstring injury but he is expected to return, while Mills is now sidelined by a hamstring problem of his own.

Chris Clements and Tom Bolarinwa played 90 minutes of a reserve-team game in midweek and have an outside chance of being involved.

Jamey Osborne (knee), Sean McAllister (groin) and Akwasi Asante (groin) remain long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

