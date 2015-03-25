Newport County V Grimsby at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Labadie in contention for Newport returnNewport boss Mike Flynn is hopeful captain Joss Labadie could be fit for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two visit of Grimsby.Labadie has missed the last two games with a groin strain but is in contention to return to County's squad this weekend.Defender Mark O'Brien is in a similar position having overcome a foot problem although Marlon Jackson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.Reece Cole will also sit out the game at Rodney Parade after a knee injury suffered in training earlier this week.Grimsby boss Russell Slade should have Mitch Rose back in his squad but Zak Mills will miss out.Rose was ruled out of the Mariners' 2-1 win over Yeovil with a hamstring injury but he is expected to return, while Mills is now sidelined by a hamstring problem of his own.Chris Clements and Tom Bolarinwa played 90 minutes of a reserve-team game in midweek and have an outside chance of being involved.Jamey Osborne (knee), Sean McAllister (groin) and Akwasi Asante (groin) remain long-term absentees.

