 
  1. Football
  2. Newport County

Newport County V Colchester at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

16 October 2017 03:06
Same again for in-form Newport?

Newport manager Michael Flynn will be tempted to name an unchanged line-up for the Rodney Parade clash with Colchester.

Flynn was thrilled by Saturday's 4-0 win at Forest Green that took his team into the top six, and it might mean defender Mark O'Brien having to bide his time before returning to action after recovering from a foot problem.

Elsewhere, Robbie Willmott is likely to again be unavailable due to a knee complaint, while striker Marlon Jackson is still missing.

But Shawn McCoulsky is putting pressure on Frank Nouble for a recall, and he could prove Flynn's choice alongside prolific marksman Padraig Amond.

Colchester are still missing influential defender Ryan Inniss.

Inniss suffered a hamstring injury in training last week and was forced to sit out the 1-0 defeat by Carlisle.

Kane Vincent-Young is also likely to miss out because of his hamstring problem, but boss John McGreal has not entirely given up hope of him playing some part in the game.

Striker Kurtis Guthrie is out for an unspecified period after suffering the recurrence of an ankle injury first sustained in February.

Source: PAR

