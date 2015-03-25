Newport County V Chesterfield at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

Padraig Amond set for Newport bowNew signing Padraig Amond is likely to make his Newport debut against Chesterfield.Irish striker Amond joined from Hartlepool on Thursday and has scored 45 goals in 90 League Two games.Ben Tozer is in contention to start after making his first appearance since January as a substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Leeds.Sean Rigg is back after illness and Tom Owen-Evans could return after recovering from an ankle knock.Andy Kellett has been added to the Chesterfield squad following his arrival on loan from Wigan.Boss Gary Caldwell feels the left-sided player will not be up to speed as regards his fitness, having not played yet this season, so the 23-year-old is likely to be among the substitutes.Teenage midfielder Joe Rowley is back in training and progressing well in his recovery from a shoulder injury although it is probably too soon for him to be involved.Caldwell will not make many changes after Chesterfield got their first win of the campaign last weekend but the likes of Gozie Ugwu, Delial Brewster and Jak McCourt are options.

