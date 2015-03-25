 
  1. Football
  2. Newport County

Newport County V Cheltenham at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

11 September 2017 01:44
Labadie absent for Newport

Newport skipper Joss Labadie could miss Cheltenham's visit to Rodney Parade.

Midfielder Labadie came off before half-time of Saturday's goalless home draw with a groin strain.

Defender Mark O'Brien also faces a fitness test on a bruised foot for the Sky Bet League Two clash.

Shawn McCoulsky and Lamar Reynolds hope to shrug off knocks which forced them to miss the Wycombe game, but Marlon Jackson remains out with the hamstring injury which has prevented him from playing this season.

Cheltenham look set to welcome Nigel Atangana back into their squad for the trip to Wales.

Defensive midfielder Atangana missed the Robins' goalless draw with Yeovil on Saturday with a groin injury but should be back in contention.

Centre-back Will Boyle had to settle for a place on the bench at the weekend after he broke his nose in the 1-0 defeat to Stevenage, but he is pushing to return.

Striker Dan Holman remains a doubt after he missed out against the Glovers with a thigh problem.

Source: PAR

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.