Newport County V Cheltenham at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

Labadie absent for NewportNewport skipper Joss Labadie could miss Cheltenham's visit to Rodney Parade.Midfielder Labadie came off before half-time of Saturday's goalless home draw with a groin strain.Defender Mark O'Brien also faces a fitness test on a bruised foot for the Sky Bet League Two clash.Shawn McCoulsky and Lamar Reynolds hope to shrug off knocks which forced them to miss the Wycombe game, but Marlon Jackson remains out with the hamstring injury which has prevented him from playing this season.Cheltenham look set to welcome Nigel Atangana back into their squad for the trip to Wales.Defensive midfielder Atangana missed the Robins' goalless draw with Yeovil on Saturday with a groin injury but should be back in contention.Centre-back Will Boyle had to settle for a place on the bench at the weekend after he broke his nose in the 1-0 defeat to Stevenage, but he is pushing to return.Striker Dan Holman remains a doubt after he missed out against the Glovers with a thigh problem.

Source: PAR

