 
  1. Football
  2. Newport County

Newport County V Carlisle at Rodney Parade : Match Preview

07 December 2017 12:11
Newport defender Scot Bennett could return for Carlisle clash

Scot Bennett could return for Newport's home game against Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.

The former Exeter defender missed last week's FA Cup win against Cambridge with a hip injury.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn must decide whether Shawn McCoulsky or Padraig Amond partners Frank Nouble in attack.

Calaum Jahraldo-Martin and Marlon Jackson are both ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Carlisle captain Danny Grainger is hoping to start, despite injuring a rib at the weekend.

The left-back was forced off in the second half of the FA Cup clash at Gillingham but is likely to be fit.

Manager Keith Curle must also decide whether to stick with three central defenders, as fielded in the 1-1 draw at Priesffield, or be bolder.

Hallam Hope and Shaun Miller stand by to support Richie Bennett up front, while creative midfielder Jamie Devitt awaits his first start in a month.

Source: PAR

