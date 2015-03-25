 
Newport County 3-3 Carlisle - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

09 December 2017 05:22
Matty Dolan's double rescues Newport against Carlisle

A pair of Matty Dolan free-kicks helped Newport County twice come from behind to earn a 3-3 draw against Carlisle.

Keith Curle's men earned the lead through Luke Joyce and Kelvin Etuhu after Shawn McCoulsky put the Exiles ahead.

Dolan equalised before Tom Miller got Carlisle's third, but the County midfielder was on-hand again to rescue a point.

Carlisle goalkeeper Jack Bonham gifted the hosts the lead two minutes before half-time when he fumbled a cross to allow McCoulsky to force the ball home.

But Carlisle levelled in the 46th minute after a long throw found Luke Joyce, who was in the right place at the right time to poke the ball into the back of the net.

Another long throw helped complete the comeback on 52 minutes. No one came to meet Miller's throw and Etuhu fired past Joe Day.

Dolan curled an inch perfect free-kick into the bottom corner to level the scores four minutes later.

Miller then headed through the legs of Day on 62 minutes, before Dolan expertly bent another free-kick into the top corner to equalise.

