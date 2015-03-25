 
Newport County 2-0 Yeovil - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

07 October 2017 05:05
Newport beat Yeovil to remain dominant at Rodney Parade

Newport beat Yeovil 2-0 to extend their 204-day unbeaten run at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles' goals came from striker Padraig Amond and captain Joss Labadie.

Mike Flynn's side dominated this Sky Bet League Two fixture from start to finish with Yeovil creating just one clear-cut goal-scoring opportunity when Francois Zoko's shot hit the bar late on.

The game was a rather ill-tempered affair with Labadie and Matty Dolan receiving yellow cards for the home side and Sid Nelson and Zoko getting booked for the visitors.

Amond opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when he was found unmarked from a Dolan corner to head the ball into the back of the net.

After being denied on numerous occasions Labadie finally found the back of the net when he was found unmarked on the left to extend Newport's lead in the 54th minute.

Source: PA

