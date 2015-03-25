Newport County 2-0 Yeovil - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Newport beat Yeovil to remain dominant at Rodney ParadeNewport beat Yeovil 2-0 to extend their 204-day unbeaten run at Rodney Parade.The Exiles' goals came from striker Padraig Amond and captain Joss Labadie.Mike Flynn's side dominated this Sky Bet League Two fixture from start to finish with Yeovil creating just one clear-cut goal-scoring opportunity when Francois Zoko's shot hit the bar late on.The game was a rather ill-tempered affair with Labadie and Matty Dolan receiving yellow cards for the home side and Sid Nelson and Zoko getting booked for the visitors.Amond opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when he was found unmarked from a Dolan corner to head the ball into the back of the net.After being denied on numerous occasions Labadie finally found the back of the net when he was found unmarked on the left to extend Newport's lead in the 54th minute.

