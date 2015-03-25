Newport County 1-1 Mansfield - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Shawn McCoulsky scores again as Newport hit back to drawShawn McCoulsky struck his seventh goal in 11 games since joining Newport on loan from Bristol City to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw against Mansfield.The 20-year-old, who came on as a 64th-minute substitute, made it three goals in his last three matches to prevent the Welsh club from falling to a second successive home defeat in the space of five days.Mansfield's top scorer Danny Rose broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he side-footed home from the edge of the six-yard box past a stranded Joe Day after Kane Hemmings' header had been blocked and come back to him.A free-kick to the far post from Alex MacDonald was met by the head of Alfie Potter on the hour and Day was relieved to see it come back off his left-hand post.County also saw a headed effort from Frank Nouble hit the woodwork.It did not matter, though, because a minute later McCoulsky hammered home a long throw from the right by Ben Tozer to level the scores five minutes after coming on.

Source: PA

