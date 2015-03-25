 
  1. Football
  2. Newport County

Newport County 1-1 Mansfield - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

21 October 2017 05:31
Shawn McCoulsky scores again as Newport hit back to draw

Shawn McCoulsky struck his seventh goal in 11 games since joining Newport on loan from Bristol City to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw against Mansfield.

The 20-year-old, who came on as a 64th-minute substitute, made it three goals in his last three matches to prevent the Welsh club from falling to a second successive home defeat in the space of five days.

Mansfield's top scorer Danny Rose broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he side-footed home from the edge of the six-yard box past a stranded Joe Day after Kane Hemmings' header had been blocked and come back to him.

A free-kick to the far post from Alex MacDonald was met by the head of Alfie Potter on the hour and Day was relieved to see it come back off his left-hand post.

County also saw a headed effort from Frank Nouble hit the woodwork.

It did not matter, though, because a minute later McCoulsky hammered home a long throw from the right by Ben Tozer to level the scores five minutes after coming on.

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the