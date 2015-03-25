Newcastle V Watford at St James' Park : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Midfielder Mikel Merino returns for Newcastle ahead of Watford clashMidfielder Mikel Merino will return to the Newcastle squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.The Spaniard has missed the last three games with a back injury, and his availability provides manager Rafael Benitez with a timely boost as Isaac Hayden serves a one-match ban after collecting his fifth booking of the season at Manchester United last weekend.Full-back Paul Dummett is closing in on a return from his long-standing hamstring injury, although the game will come too soon for him, while central defender Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Christian Atsu (groin) are still out.Watford boss Marco Silva has no fresh selection problems but remains without five players.Hornets captain Troy Deeney serves the final game of a three-match suspension, while defenders Craig Cathcart (knee) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring), midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) and forward Isaac Success (knee) are still injured.Spanish full-back Kiko Femenia is available to play after being forced off with cramp against West Ham on Sunday.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker