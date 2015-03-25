Newcastle V Swansea at St James' Park : Match Preview

Rob Elliot in contention for Newcastle returnGoalkeeper Rob Elliot could return to the Newcastle team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea after shaking off a thigh injury.Elliot sat out last weekend's FA Cup third-round victory over Luton, as did defender Chancel Mbemba (knee), but both could be included in the squad for the Swans' visit to St James' Park.However, manager Rafael Benitez will still be without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back), who is closing in on a return, and defenders Florian Lejeune (foot) and Jesus Gamez (ankle).Swansea have doubts over Tammy Abraham (hip) and Renato Sanches (hamstring) for the trip to the north east.Midfielders Ki Sung-yueng and Leon Britton have rejoined the squad after calf injuries.Academy product Connor Roberts could make his Premier League debut, with Kyle Naughton completing a three-game ban and Angel Rangel sidelined by a calf strain.

