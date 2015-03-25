Newcastle V Nottm Forest at St James' Park : Match Preview

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez to ring the changes against Nottingham ForestNewcastle boss Rafael Benitez will make changes for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round clash with Nottingham Forest.The Spaniard will use the depth of his squad, which will include youngster Dan Barlaser, as he looks for a first victory of the season.Striker Dwight Gayle has been struggling with illness but is expected to be available.Jonjo Shelvey serves the second instalment of his three-match ban and defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Paul Dummett (both hamstring) and Florian Lejeune (ankle) are still out.David Vaughan is a fresh absentee for Forest after the midfielder limped off with an injury during the league win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.Stephen Henderson could make his long-awaited return to the squad. The goalkeeper has been sidelined since suffering an Achilles injury in February but he has recently featured for the Reds' Under-23 side.Forest manager Mark Warburton has said he will utilise his squad while at the same time putting out a strong team. Warburton made 11 changes for the first-round tie against Shrewsbury, but he is not expected to make so many at St James' Park.Either Henderson or Dimitar Evtimov will be between the posts while the likes of Eric Lichaj, Michael Mancienne, Zach Clough, Ben Brereton, Mustapha Carayol and Jason Cummings are also possible starters.

Source: PAR

