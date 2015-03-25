Newcastle V Man City at St James' Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Jonjo Shelvey returns from suspension for MagpiesMidfielder Jonjo Shelvey will be available after suspension as Newcastle attempt to deny leaders Manchester City an 18th successive Premier League victory.Shelvey missed the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal and Saturday's 3-2 victory at West Ham after picking up his second red card of the season against Everton, but returns to contention for Wednesday night's game at St James' Park.The midfield duo of Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden, who sat out at the London Stadium with knocks, will be assessed, but full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle surgery) and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) are still out.Premier League leaders Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns.Defender John Stones is back in training after a hamstring injury but the game is likely to come too soon for a comeback.Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) and midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) are long-term absentees.

