Newcastle V Man City at St James' Park : Match Preview

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will be available after suspension as Newcastle attempt to deny leaders Manchester City an 18th successive Premier League victory.
Shelvey missed the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal and Saturday's 3-2 victory at West Ham after picking up his second red card of the season against Everton, but returns to contention for Wednesday night's game at St James' Park.
The midfield duo of Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden, who sat out at the London Stadium with knocks, will be assessed, but full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle surgery) and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) are still out.
Premier League leaders Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns.
Defender John Stones is back in training after a hamstring injury but the game is likely to come too soon for a comeback.
Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) and midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) are long-term absentees.
