Newcastle V Luton at St James' Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Mbemba ruled out of Newcastle's FA Cup clash against LutonChancel Mbemba is out of Newcastle's FA Cup third-round clash with League Two Luton.Mbemba has picked up a knee problem in training and will sit out the match along with fellow defenders Florian Lejeune (foot) and Jesus Gamez (ankle).Goalkeeper Rob Elliot is still out with a thigh problem and that could represent an opportunity for Freddie Woodman.Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continues his recovery from a back problem.Luton boss Nathan Jones has defensive problems ahead of the trip to St James' Park.Alan Sheehan begins a three-game ban following his sending off on New Year's Day, while fellow centre-back Scott Cuthbert is expected to miss a further four weeks due to a groin injury.Jones has suggested he could sign a replacement in time to face the Premier League Magpies with Glen Rea, Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda his current options to partner Johnny Mullins in central defence.Long-term absentee Alan McCormack (hernia) is unlikely to return.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker