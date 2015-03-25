Newcastle V Luton at St James' Park : Match Preview

Chancel Mbemba is out of Newcastle's FA Cup third-round clash with League Two Luton.
Mbemba has picked up a knee problem in training and will sit out the match along with fellow defenders Florian Lejeune (foot) and Jesus Gamez (ankle).
Goalkeeper Rob Elliot is still out with a thigh problem and that could represent an opportunity for Freddie Woodman.
Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continues his recovery from a back problem.
Luton boss Nathan Jones has defensive problems ahead of the trip to St James' Park.
Alan Sheehan begins a three-game ban following his sending off on New Year's Day, while fellow centre-back Scott Cuthbert is expected to miss a further four weeks due to a groin injury.
Jones has suggested he could sign a replacement in time to face the Premier League Magpies with Glen Rea, Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda his current options to partner Johnny Mullins in central defence.
Long-term absentee Alan McCormack (hernia) is unlikely to return.
Source: PAR