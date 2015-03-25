 
Newcastle V Leicester at St James' Park : Match Preview

08 December 2017 03:10
Jamaal Lascelles returns to bolster Newcastle squad

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles has provided manager Rafael Benitez with a major boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

The central defender, who has missed the last four games with a foot injury, is available once again, as is winger Christian Atsu after shaking off a groin problem.

Full-back Paul Dummett, who has not played since damaging a hamstring on the opening day of the season, was due to play for the under-23s on Friday as he steps up his comeback.

Leicester have no new problems.

Manager Claude Puel made just one change against Burnley with Demarai Gray replacing Shinji Okazaki. Gray will be hopeful of keeping his place in the team after scoring the winning goal in last weekend's 1-0 victory.

Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) remain out, with the former yet to make an appearance this season, and no date has been set for the pair's comeback. Adrien Silva remains unregistered until January.

