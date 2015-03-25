 
  1. Football
  2. Newcastle United

Newcastle V Everton at St James' Park : Match Preview

12 December 2017 05:45
Paul Dummett the only Newcastle absentee for Everton game

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Everton.

Full-back Paul Dummett is his only senior absentee as the left-back works his way back from a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since the opening day of the season.

Dummett played an hour for the club's under-23s on Friday and while he is close to a return, the game will come too soon for him.

Everton defenders Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka are both fully fit again and one or both could return.

Jagielka played the last seven minutes of Sunday's Merseyside derby after a three-match absence while Keane has managed just one 10-minute substitute appearance during that time and did not get off the bench at Anfield.

Winger Yannick Bolasie played half an hour for the under-23s on Monday as he steps up his comeback from a year out with a knee injury but is not ready for first-team action yet.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.