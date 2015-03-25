Newcastle V Everton at St James' Park : Match Preview

Paul Dummett the only Newcastle absentee for Everton gameNewcastle boss Rafael Benitez has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Everton.Full-back Paul Dummett is his only senior absentee as the left-back works his way back from a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since the opening day of the season.Dummett played an hour for the club's under-23s on Friday and while he is close to a return, the game will come too soon for him.Everton defenders Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka are both fully fit again and one or both could return.Jagielka played the last seven minutes of Sunday's Merseyside derby after a three-match absence while Keane has managed just one 10-minute substitute appearance during that time and did not get off the bench at Anfield.Winger Yannick Bolasie played half an hour for the under-23s on Monday as he steps up his comeback from a year out with a knee injury but is not ready for first-team action yet.

Source: PAR

