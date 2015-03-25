 
Newcastle V Crystal Palace at St James' Park : Match Preview

20 October 2017 06:19
Dwight Gayle sidelined as Newcastle host Crystal Palace

Striker Dwight Gayle has been ruled out of Newcastle's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday through injury.

Gayle picked up a calf problem after coming on as a substitute in last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Southampton and, although it is not thought to be too serious, he will miss out this weekend.

Massadio Haidara is back in training after finally shaking off a knee issue, but fellow full-back Paul Dummett (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Palace will welcome back Wayne Hennessey and Ruben Loftus-Cheek when they head to the north east.

Hennessey missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat of Chelsea with a calf injury, while the on-loan Loftus-Cheek was ineligible against his parent club.

Palace's only absentees are strikers Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham, who have both injured their knee ligaments.

