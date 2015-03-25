 
Newcastle V AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park : Match Preview

03 November 2017 09:31
Midfielder Mikel Merino misses out for Newcastle with back injury

Midfielder Mikel Merino is out of Newcastle's Premier League clash with Bournemouth because of a back injury.

Manager Rafael Benitez has admitted the player will be sidelined for "a couple of weeks at least" and will not join up with Spain's Under-21s during the forthcoming international break.

However, fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden has recovered from a minor calf problem, while full-back Paul Dummett is back in training after a hamstring injury, but not yet available for selection.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will be without Benik Afobe and Junior Stanislas.

Stanislas (groin) and Afobe (thigh) were both forced off in the defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Striker Callum Wilson will be looking to make his first league start in more than a year following a serious knee injury.

Source: PAR

