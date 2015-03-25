 
Newcastle reject Middlesbrough offer for goalkeeper Karl Darlow

07 July 2017 04:39

Middlesbrough have had a bid rejected for Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, Press Association Sport understands.

Relegated Boro, who are looking for a new number one following the departures of Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan, reportedly offered Â£5million for the 26-year-old but that is not enough to do business.

A deal remains possible, with the Magpies ready to allow the former Nottingham Forest shot-stopper to leave St James' Park, though Reading are likely to provide competition.

Darlow was an important player as Newcastle won last season's Sky Bet Championship, making 36 appearances in all competitions, but boss Rafael Benitez is keen to strengthen in all areas, including between the posts.

He has been heavily linked with his former Liverpool number one Jose Reina should the latter leave Napoli and with Tim Krul, Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman all on the books, Darlow looks vulnerable.

Another keeper in the Newcastle ranks, Belgian Matz Sels, has already left the club this summer on a season-long loan to Anderlecht.

Source: PA

