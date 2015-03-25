 
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez wants wins to lift the gloom on Tyneside

22 August 2017 03:24

Rafael Benitez has insisted he will be a happy man once Newcastle start winning.

Life back in the Premier League has proved testing for the Magpies to date following a 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham, during which midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was sent off, and a 1-0 reverse at Huddersfield.

Benitez's concerns over the club's summer recruitment, coupled with Shelvey's three-match ban and the results have cast a pall over St James' Park, although the Spaniard is convinced the solution is simple.

He said: "If you lose two games, you cannot be happy. If we win, I will be happier.

"Winning games would make everything more positive. The majority of the players were working with us last year and know how we work.

"It is more difficult in the Premier League, but it is still the same methodology that has been working for years."

Last season's Sky Bet Championship meetings between the two sides proved eventful with Paul Dummett and Shelvey both being sent off in a 2-1 defeat at the City Ground - both red cards were later rescinded - while Forest defender Matt Mills suffered the same fate in a 3-1 win for the Magpies on Tyneside.

Benitez will use the depth of a squad he still hopes to re-shape significantly during the remaining days of the transfer window, but admits a victory would be very welcome.

He said: "If we win, it will be fantastic, very positive and everyone will have the same feeling. We have to approach the cup competitions with ambition, trying to do our best with the squad we have at the moment.

"We will see new players come in because we have to use the squad."

Source: PA

