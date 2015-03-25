Newcastle make Eibar defender Florian Lejeune their second summer signing

Eibar defender Florian Lejeune has completed his move to Newcastle by signing a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old central defender was on Tyneside on Monday to undergo a medical and the Magpies confirmed early on Tuesday morning that he had become manager Rafael Benitez second summer signing for a fee understood to be in the region of £8.7million.

A club statement said: "Defender Florian Lejeune has become Newcastle United's second signing of the summer transfer window after joining from SD Eibar.

"Twenty-six-year-old Lejeune has put pen to paper on a five-year-deal with the Magpies, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022."

Source: PA

