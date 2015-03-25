 
Newcastle in talks to sign Chelsea's Kenedy on loan

10 August 2017 06:39

Newcastle are engaged in ongoing talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for midfielder Kenedy.

Reports have suggested the Magpies have all but sealed a move for the 21-year-old Brazilian, who can operate both as a winger and at left-back.

However, Press Association Sport understands that discussions remain at an early stage, although Newcastle's interest is genuine.

Kenedy hit the headlines last month when he was disciplined by the Blues after posting controversial comments on social media during the club's pre-season trip to China.

The former Fluminese player, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in a Â£6.3million switch in July 2015, has so far made only a handful of senior appearances and was sent out on loan to Watford during the first half of last season.

Newcastle are desperate to add further reinforcements to the captures of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Mikel Merino and Jacob Murphy with manager Rafael Benitez having voiced his frustration at the difficulties the club has encountered in rebuilding his squad for life back in the Premier League.

With escalating transfer fees and wages having contributed to their failure to land several of their targets and an inability to offload players who are surplus to requirements, they have had to re-group in recent weeks and will look to further exploit the loan market as well as pursuing permanent deals.

