Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels closing in on loan switch to Anderlecht

Matz Sels is close to sealing a loan move to Anderlecht as Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez prepares to shake up his goalkeeping department.

The 25-year-old Belgian is set to return to his native country just 12 months after heading for Tyneside from Gent on a five-year deal.

Press Association Sport understands an agreement is close, but that the paperwork is yet to be completed.

A £5million signing, Sels started last season as Benitez's first-choice keeper, but lost his place to Karl Darlow in September and has made only five appearances - all of them in cup competitions - since.

With Rob Elliot now fit after a long-term knee injury, Tim Krul back in contention following his loan spells at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, and youngster Freddie Woodman having played a key role in England's Under-20s World Cup triumph, there was always likely to be at least one departure this summer.

However, Benitez has already been linked with a series of keepers - former Manchester City man Willy Caballero and Napoli's Jose Reina among them - and there could yet be further movement.

Source: PA

