Newcastle have announced the signing of winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich for an undisclosed fee.

The Magpies had an increased offer for Murphy accepted on Tuesday, reported to be £12.5million, and the England Under-21 international has now become their third summer signing.

"He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more here," Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez told the club's official website.

Source: PA

