 
  1. Football
  2. Newcastle United

Newcastle closing in on Florian Lejeune deal

20 June 2017 11:54

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune within days.

The Magpies have been locked in negotiations with the LaLiga outfit for some time over the 26-year-old Frenchman, who has an £8.7million release clause in his contract.

However, sources on Tyneside have indicated that they are close to reaching an agreement which would hand manager Rafael Benitez his first summer signing.

Former Auxerre and Villarreal central defender Lejeune signed for Manchester City in July 2015, but was loaned straight out to Spanish second division side Girona, where he had spent the previous campaign, also on loan.

He joined Eibar on a permanent deal for just £1.2million 12 months later and made 34 league appearances last season as the club finished in 10th place.

It has been a testing few weeks for the Magpies in the summer transfer market with Benitez still awaiting a breakthrough.

Newcastle remain hopeful of clinching a loan deal for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who is currently on England Under-21s duty in Poland, although they could face competition from both Brighton and Swansea, with the Welsh club having gone public with their interest.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matz Sels, who joined the Magpies in a £5million switch from Gent last summer, is set to leave on loan with Belgian side Anderlecht close to agreeing a move.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.