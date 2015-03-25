Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has no long-term project at the club

Rafael Benitez has admitted he is not implementing a long-term project at Newcastle as he attempts to prove to owner Mike Ashley that football has to be the priority.

The 57-year-old Spaniard has been dismayed at the club's relative lack of transfer activity this summer and is still hoping for significant movement both in and out as he attempts to re-shape his squad for life in the Premier League.

However, despite having re-affirmed his commitment to the club despite a testing few weeks, he admits he can think no further ahead than the current season at the moment.

Benitez said: "My aim is trying to improve things so when I leave - whenever it is - I would like to be sure that the team and the football club will be better.

"Normally, managers talk about projects saying they need four or five years. I'm not talking about that because you never know in football.

"But when we came here, we knew there were some issues and we had to improve things. I am sure we have improved some things, but we need to improve more.

"What I want is that we have a football vision and allow the business to also be productive and make a profit, but football has to be a priority."

Last season's Sky Bet Championship winners are yet to taste victory in three games to date this time around after league defeats by Tottenham and Huddersfield and Wednesday night's Carabao Cup reverse at the hands of Nottingham Forest, albeit with a much-changed side.

As they head into Saturday's clash with West Ham at St James' Park, efforts to strengthen the squad are ongoing and despite his clear frustration, Benitez is adamant he is not looking for an easier life as things stand.

He said: "When I said I would stay, it was because of the city, the fans, the stature of the club, the Premier League and it was close to my family.

"We won the Championship and we made Â£30million profit. I had a meeting with Mike and I was expecting we could be in a better position than we are now. We are not.

"We will see if we can improve as much as we can this week. I will try to do my job. How much can I improve the team? It depends on how well we work and how much the players can learn."

Source: PA

