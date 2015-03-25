New Valencia coach Marcelino vows to create a squad with commitment and ambition

Underperforming Valencia are set to undergo a radical squad overhaul this summer with new coach Marcelino admitting he has "no magic wand" to succeed where previous managers have failed.

Los Che have been one of Spain's powerhouses over the last two decades, regularly finishing in the top four and winning the title in 2002 and 2004.

However, for the past two seasons they have finished down in 12th place - their lowest positions since 1988 - and gone through a host of managers including Nuno, Gary Neville, Pako Ayestaran, Cesare Prandelli and, most recently, Voro, who has taken charge on an interim basis three times in the last 18 months.

Valencia have now looked to Marcelino to try and turn things round and the 51-year-old former Villarreal and Sevilla boss has warned that major changes are in the pipeline.

He said at his presentation on Tuesday: "We will analyse in detail what has happened in the last two seasons, and from there we will look for solutions.

"I don't like that word (revolution) but undoubtedly we're going to modify the squad.

"I absolutely share the opinion that we have to make changes. We don't have a magic wand where we can achieve results where other coaches haven't been able to.

"We're going to create a squad with commitment, with ambition, which will go out in every game to compete and who the Valencia fans will feel proud of."

He added of the club's recruitment plans: "We're not focusing on one priority position. We've just arrived and we're still collecting information. It's one thing to judge things from outside and another to experience it from the inside.

"The squad is going to undergo wide changes. We want to rebuild this squad to make it powerful and for the coaching team to convert it into a competitive team to win every Sunday."

With a host of new faces set to arrive at the Mestalla this summer, it remains to be seen which of the current crop will still be at the club next term.

Marcelino, who signed an initial two-year deal with the club, added: "I have a great respect for all the players who have finished the current season with Valencia.

"I'm not going to make any individual analysis. We will try to make a competitive squad to reflect on the pitch what I've said: A committed and balanced team."

Source: PA

