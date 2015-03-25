 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Nemanja Matic joins Manchester United from Chelsea

31 July 2017 04:23

Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old Serbia international has agreed a three-year contract at Old Trafford and moves for a reported fee of around £35million + £5million in add-ons.

The move reunites Matic with his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he won a Premier League title in 2015.

Matic told the club's website, www.manutd.com: "I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.

"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."

United had been linked with Matic throughout the summer but Mourinho indicated at the weekend a deal was close as he spoke of the player's desire to move.

Following completion of the move, Mourinho said: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer - loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."

The move ends Matic's second spell at Chelsea. He first joined the Blues in 2009 but left the following year. After making his name at Benfica, he was brought back to Stamford Bridge by Mourinho in a £21million deal in 2014.

As well as winning the title with Mourinho two years ago, he also won another Premier League crown last season.

His departure this summer was made possible by the London club's signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

He becomes United's third major signing of the summer after Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.