 
  1. Football
  2. Aberdeen

Neale Cooper recovering from heart attack

29 June 2017 05:39

Former Aberdeen midfielder Neale Cooper is recovering from a heart attack.

The 53-year-old former Aston Villa and Rangers player posted a picture of himself on social media from his hospital bed.

In a public post on his Facebook account, Cooper wrote: "After a wonderful day with my children yesterday in Inverness, I returned to Aberdeen only to suffer a heart attack in the early hours of this morning.

"Thank you for the rapid response by the ambulance crew from Foresterhill and the surgeons who fitted a stent into my blocked artery in my heart.

"Feeling good today but resting in the hospital with its wonderful staff supporting me. Thanks for the concern and texts from my fb friends and my friends in general."

Cooper managed the likes of Ross County, Hartlepool and Peterhead after his playing career ended.

Hartlepool were among the first to send their thoughts.

The club wrote on Twitter: "Our very best wishes are with Neale Cooper who is recovering well after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. Get well soon, Coops!"

Former Dons midfielder Neil Simpson wrote on Twitter: "Get well soon Neale. Great guy, great teammate, great pal."

Aberdeen also passed on their best wishes to Cooper, who helped the Dons win the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup.

The club wrote on Twitter: "Everyone at AFC wishes Dons legend Neale Cooper a speedy recovery from his health scare earlier today! Get well soon Neale!"

Source: PA

