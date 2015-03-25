Nathan Redmond apologises over England Under-21 penalty miss

Nathan Redmond has apologised for his penalty miss and vowed to conquer the "mental and physical challenge that lies ahead" following England Under-21s' exit from the European Championships.

The Southampton midfielder's crucial final spot-kick was saved by Julian Pollersbeck as Germany defeated Aidy Boothroyd's Young Lions 4-3 in the shootout in Tuesday night's semi-final in Tychy having finished 2-2 after extra time.

The miss marked the last kick of 23-year-old Redmond's under-21 career.

Redmond posted a collage on Twitter on Wednesday evening of himself representing his country at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-20 levels, alongside a statement, introduced by the words: "A massive chapter of my life that's came to a close. Thank you for your support and messages."

It read: "Gutted to have lost in the semi-finals last night on pens! Sorry. I'll continue to keep learning from these experiences and trying to improve as a player every day as usual. There's work to do & I'm ok with that mental and physical challenge that lies ahead.

"Anyone that knows me well enough they know I'm forever proud to wear the 3 lions shirt on my chest. It's sad to close a chapter on my England youth team football in that way but I've gained more than I've lost from the U16s right through to the U21s.

"A lot of special memories so on that note I'd like to thank every single manager, coach, medical staff, kit-men, security guards and players that I worked with that helped me learn and grow as a person and a player. Also thank you to the fans that have travelled to watch us play throughout the years too! #England #FA #LiveAndLearn #LoveTheGame #ThankYou"

Source: PA

