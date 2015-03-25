My future is in Premier League, says Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal and targeted winning the Premier League title with the Gunners.

Giroud, 30, found his playing time reduced this past season as many of his 40 appearances for Arsenal came as a substitute - including a late cameo in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea last week.

But the former Montpellier striker told French television show Telefoot he is not interested in a return to Ligue 1 at this time.

"I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille," he said. "But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win.

"After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That's my goal."

Giroud was often overlooked this past season as Arsene Wenger preferred to play Alexis Sanchez in a central role, but the Chilean continues to be linked with a move away this summer.

Wenger ended speculation about his own future earlier this week by signing a new two-year contract to remain in charge at The Emirates.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.