 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

My future is in Premier League, says Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

04 June 2017 12:09

Olivier Giroud has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal and targeted winning the Premier League title with the Gunners.

Giroud, 30, found his playing time reduced this past season as many of his 40 appearances for Arsenal came as a substitute - including a late cameo in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea last week.

But the former Montpellier striker told French television show Telefoot he is not interested in a return to Ligue 1 at this time.

"I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille," he said. "But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win.

"After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That's my goal."

Giroud was often overlooked this past season as Arsene Wenger preferred to play Alexis Sanchez in a central role, but the Chilean continues to be linked with a move away this summer.

Wenger ended speculation about his own future earlier this week by signing a new two-year contract to remain in charge at The Emirates.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.