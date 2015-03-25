 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Mum gives thumbs up to Jermain Defoe's Bournemouth return

01 July 2017 12:54

Jermain Defoe admits his decision to complete a "dream" return to Bournemouth was all-but made when his mum Sandra gave her approval to the move.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a prolific loan spell with the Cherries as a teenager - scoring 10 goals in as many games, which still stands as a club record.

In all the striker hit 19 goals during the 2001-02 season at a time when Bournemouth were in the third tier of English football.

England international Defoe has since gone on to enjoy a stellar career with the likes of West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Sunderland - the club he left this summer.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have blossomed under boss Eddie Howe and are preparing for their third successive season in the Premier League.

Defoe and his family have kept a keen eye on Bournemouth's progress over the years - including in 2009 when they nearly dropped out of the Football League - and he is delighted to be back.

"We always hoped at some point later on down the line that I would get an opportunity to represent this club again," said Defoe, who has signed a three-year deal.

"It was a special time for me when I was young there. It's just a dream for me really, to come back and hopefully do well here.

"They didn't really have to sell the club to me. It's a unique situation with me being at the club before. It's where I made my name.

"It's special for me and my family. My mum and dad came to every home game.

"When this opportunity came around, as soon as I looked at my mum I just knew. She was so excited."

Asked about the club record he still holds, Defoe added: "I've got to try and do it again! It set me up for the rest of my career. I didn't really look back after that.

"I'm joining a good team. For me it's important to join up and try and improve the team. If I can add more goals then everyone is happy."

Howe was captain during Defoe's previous spell at the Vitality Stadium and the former Toronto forward has been stunned by the club's rise under the 39-year-old.

Speaking on AFCBTV, Defoe said: "What he has done at the club has been unbelievable. How many times in football would you actually see a situation like this happen?"

The Cherries finished ninth last term while Defoe's impressive tally of 15 Premier League goals failed to save Sunderland from relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Defoe, who joined the Black Cats in January 2015, had a strong rapport with the fans despite activating a clause in his contract to leave on a free transfer after their relegation.

Defoe's form last season earned an England recall for the first time in over three years and he is eyeing a place in Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad.

He continued: " To get in the England squad is based on merit. It's going to be a long season and I have to perform.

"If I have a good season and I get myself back into the squad it would be amazing. Having played in a World Cup before, it's the pinnacle, there's no better feeling."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and