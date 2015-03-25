 
Moyes decision could spell Hartbreak for England goalkeeper

08 December 2017 02:24

West Ham boss David Moyes looks set to drop Joe Hart, putting the England goalkeeper's World Cup ambitions in serious jeopardy.

Hart's form for West Ham has been unconvincing this season so his understudy Adrian is in contention to start against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Spaniard impressed against Manchester City last weekend after stepping in when Hart was ineligible to face his parent club.

With Hart also under pressure for his Three Lions number one spot from Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland, losing his club place could leave his Russia 2018 hopes in tatters.

Hammers manager Moyes said: "I'll keep my team until tomorrow. But I have made a decision in my own mind."

Source: PA

