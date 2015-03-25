Motherwell V Ross County at Fir Park Stadium : Match Preview

Motherwell's Stephen Robinson: We want to get our league season up and runningMotherwell manager Stephen Robinson is looking for his side to "take our frustrations out" on Ross County this weekend.Back-to-back defeats in the Ladbrokes Premiership have taken the gloss off what Robinson considered a promising start to the season with four consecutive wins in the Betfred Cup.However, last week's 4-1 defeat to St Johnstone was marred by three red cards, one of which has since been rescinded on appeal, leaving Robinson frustrated despite what he described as a "very good" performance.He said: "When we went down to eight men we showed great character and I'm sure we'll take our frustrations out on Saturday."We want to get our league season up and running."We have started well in the cup and the two league games we've lost; we've been very much in the game and had we taken our chances things may well have been different."It's time to get our league season off and running."We will play worse than that and win football matches. I would prefer to play poorly and win on Saturday if I'm being honest."Well's early-season form has been severely affected by a spate of red cards, with four shown in total in their previous two games, but Robinson was pleased to see summer arrival Charles Dunne's second in a week overturned on appeal and was not concerned about further disciplinary issues."(It is) justified as he didn't touch him," he said. "Charles Dunne has had two red cards for blowing on people, so it's welcome to Scottish football."It is what it is, they've overturned one of them. They didn't overturn Trevor's (Carson) which we find very hard to take, but we deal with it and move forward."We can affect the fact that Carl McHugh went to ground and shouldn't have."He added: "(Is it) an ongoing problem? No."Ross County defender Jason Naismith has called for an improved defensive display.The Staggies have conceded five goals in the previous two matches - including three against Well in the Betfred Cup - after a promising start to the season.Jim McIntyre's side kept four consecutive clean sheets in the cup at the start of the campaign, and Naismith is confident that they will cause problems at Fir Park on Saturday if they can find their form at the back again.The former St Mirren player said: "It's a good chance for us to rectify the mistakes of the last game, and having it so quickly after the last game as well is good for us."If we as a team can stop leaking the goals, then we will create enough chances and win games and we will win more than we lose."We showed we can create chances against Aberdeen and Motherwell. The last game here (against Motherwell) was a typical cup tie; it was a great game and good to watch for spectators but we would like to tighten up a bit and still create as many chances going forward."The 23-year-old added: "At the start of the season we were flying, clean sheets-wise and I felt we were solid."It's just the last couple of games we have had a lapse in concentration. If we can rectify that moving forward, I think there will be plenty of clean sheets because we look solid."

Source: PAR

