Morgan impressed with caretaker Appleton after Leicester win at Swansea

Wes Morgan praised caretaker manager Michael Appleton for his role in Leicester's first Premier League win since August.

Leicester responded to the midweek sacking of Craig Shakespeare with an impressive 2-1 victory at Swansea, their first success in seven games taking them out of the relegation zone.

Appleton expects to be in charge again for Tuesday's Carabao Cup home tie with Leeds as Leicester continue their hunt for a third manager in eight months.

"Michael told us to ignore all the antics off the field and just focus on the game," s kipper Morgan told LCFC TV.

"We have no control over what happens off the pitch in terms of the management so all we can show is how good we are.

"It's about time we started putting some more points on the board.

"We don't feel like we've had a good start to the season and, to get these points, hopefully we can build on that and get some more on the board.

"It was more of the Leicester of old which is good. We scored the goals at the right times and we even showed some resilience to concede a goal but still see the game out."

Leicester were in the ascendancy long before Federico Fernandez headed Riyad Mahrez's 25th-minute cross into his own net.

Shinji Okazaki's fifth goal of the season rewarded their superiority further four minutes after the break before Alfie Mawson gave Swansea a lifeline they rarely looked like accepting.

"It feels fantastic to get the win," said Appleton, who joined Leicester as Shakespeare's assistant last summer and again stressed his desire to remain in that role.

"I had a brief conversation with the chairman (Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha) on Friday and it was brief because there's a lot of work that needs to be done before a game.

"But the message was very clear, 'Carry on preparing for the games ahead until you're told differently'.

"As far as I'm concerned I'll get the opportunity to do it again on Tuesday.

"If it's another win, great. If not, the coin will flip and I'm sure people will be looking to bring someone in as soon as they can."

Swansea showed little of the intensity which had brought their first home win of the season against Huddersfield seven days earlier.

Paul Clement's side have now lost four of their five home games with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

"There's a lot of frustration, of course we're angry after the game," defender Martin Olsson said.

"I don't think we came up to the standard, especially in the first half, and we should play a lot better than we did.

"We know what we're capable of, last season when we really needed to we got the wins.

"We are working hard in training, but it's not working out for us at the moment at home."

Source: PA

