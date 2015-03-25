 
Morecambe V Wycombe at Globe Arena : Match Preview

09 November 2017 04:01
Morecambe hope to harness FA Cup success on League Two return

Morecambe will hope their FA Cup victory over Hartlepool can herald an upturn in league form.

The Shrimps sit second bottom of the table and had gone three games without scoring prior to last weekend's cup success.

Striker Rhys Turner could return to the starting line-up after missing three games with a groin injury.

He came on as a second-half substitute in Morecambe's penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

Wycombe have no fresh injury concerns, with QPR loanee Eberechi Eze available after being ineligible for the FA Cup.

Anthony Stewart should be fit after being substituted as a precaution over a calf problem in the FA Cup win at Solihull.

Adam El-Abd came off the substitutes' bench and could return to the starting line-up.

Defender Michael Harriman (broken leg) and forwards Josh Umerah (ankle), Nathan Tyson (knee ligament) and Scott Kashket (pelvis) are long-term absentees.

