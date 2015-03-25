Morecambe V Swindon at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Aaron McGowan to miss out for MorecambeMorecambe are set to be without Aaron McGowan for the clash with Swindon.McGowan has sustained a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for the match at Globe Arena.It remains to be seen whether fellow defender Mitchell Lund is fit for selection again after he missed last weekend's 1-1 draw at Lincoln due to a groin problem.New signing Elliot Osborne will hope to make his debut having been an unused substitute for that game.John Goddard will be unavailable for Swindon after he suffered a slight setback in his recovery from a foot injury.The forward suffered the problem on the opening day of the season against Carlisle and has missed the Robins' last three matches.He is expected to resume full training next week and could return against Crawley a week on Saturday.Swindon's ranks were boosted last weekend with the return to fitness of Dion Conroy, Amine Linganzi, Donal McDermott and Luke Norris but Kyle Knoyle remains sidelined.

