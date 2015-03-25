Morecambe V Stevenage at Globe Arena : Match Preview

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley could keep the faithMorecambe manager Jim Bentley could name an unchanged team for the Sky Bet League Two game at home to Stevenage.Bentley has a fully-fit squad to select from and has seen his side win their last two games.The Shrimps have so far failed to bolster their ranks during the transfer window, with loan midfielder Elliot Osborne returning to parent club Fleetwood and forward Rhys Turner allowed to join Stockport on loan.Midfielder Aaron Wildig and forwards Garry Thompson and Adam McGurk are among the players pushing for recalls following last weekend's victory at Grimsby.After being given his first start in a competition outside of the Checkatrade Trophy last weekend, youngster Ben Wilmot could start again for Stevenage.Ben Kennedy is also expected to start for the Boro, marking his 100th appearance for the first team.Meanwhile Tom King, who signed for Stevenage on loan from Millwall at the start of the month, could make another appearance in goal after keeping a clean sheet in their last game.Midfielder Terence Vancooten is unlikely travel to the Globe Arena due to a broken cheekbone.

Source: PAR

