Morecambe V Port Vale at Globe Arena : Match Preview

McGurk hoping to feature again for Morecambe after scoring on return from injuryMorecambe forward Adam McGurk will look to retain his place against Port Vale after starring on his return from injury in the 2-0 defeat of Chesterfield.McGurk, who had been battling to recover from a hamstring injury, scored both goals against the Spireites before being taken off with half an hour remaining.Garry Thompson also came back from a groin injury against Chesterfield and, having played the full 90 minutes, is expected to face Vale.Fellow midfielder Kevin Ellison serves the second game of a three-match suspension while defender Dean Winnard remains sidelined through injury.Port Vale boss Neil Aspin will assess Cristian Montano, who has stepped up his training after being out for over six weeks.The Colombian winger, sidelined due to a hamstring injury, featured recently for the reserves and could return to the squad.The Valiants have no major new injury concerns following Saturday's win against Cheltenham - their first home league win of the season in manager Aspin's second game in charge.Tyrone Barnett and Harry Middleton are among those pushing for recalls as Aspin's side bid for their third league win of the season.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.