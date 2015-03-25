 
  1. Football
  2. Morecambe

Morecambe V Port Vale at Globe Arena : Match Preview

16 October 2017 05:15
McGurk hoping to feature again for Morecambe after scoring on return from injury

Morecambe forward Adam McGurk will look to retain his place against Port Vale after starring on his return from injury in the 2-0 defeat of Chesterfield.

McGurk, who had been battling to recover from a hamstring injury, scored both goals against the Spireites before being taken off with half an hour remaining.

Garry Thompson also came back from a groin injury against Chesterfield and, having played the full 90 minutes, is expected to face Vale.

Fellow midfielder Kevin Ellison serves the second game of a three-match suspension while defender Dean Winnard remains sidelined through injury.

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin will assess Cristian Montano, who has stepped up his training after being out for over six weeks.

The Colombian winger, sidelined due to a hamstring injury, featured recently for the reserves and could return to the squad.

The Valiants have no major new injury concerns following Saturday's win against Cheltenham - their first home league win of the season in manager Aspin's second game in charge.

Tyrone Barnett and Harry Middleton are among those pushing for recalls as Aspin's side bid for their third league win of the season.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the