Morecambe V Notts County at Globe Arena : Match Preview

24 December 2017 11:09
Jim Bentley set to rotate when Shrimps battle Magpies

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley could rotate his squad again for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Notts County.

Midfielder Kevin Ellison could be in contention after starting on the bench in the 2-1 defeat by Mansfield after making a recovery from a hamstring injury.

Callum Lang scored against the Stags to notch his second goal in three games and could keep his place in Bentley's starting line-up.

The Shrimps will be without goalkeeper Danijel Nizic after he was called up to the Australia under-23 squad for the Asian Federation Cup.

County will assess the fitness of Jonathan Forte and Shola Ameobi before making the trip to the north west.

Both strikers are nursing knocks following Saturday's dramatic 3-3 home draw with Cambridge, with Forte hurting his hip while scoring the Magpies' equalising goal in stoppage time.

Should neither be available on Boxing Day, Lewis Alessandra could return to the starting XI to partner Jon Stead up front - if manager Kevin Nolan opts to play with two strikers.

Left-back Dan Jones will hope to be recalled to the team after impressing as a substitute for half an hour against Cambridge.

Source: PAR

